Miura Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 870,000 AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000. AirSculpt Technologies comprises 2.4% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miura Global Management LLC owned about 1.56% of AirSculpt Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $213,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 77.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

