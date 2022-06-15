Miura Global Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Miura Global Management LLC reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises 2.2% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miura Global Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Open Lending worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,531,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

