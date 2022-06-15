Miura Global Management LLC Has $23.84 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 3.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Repligen worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.