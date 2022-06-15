Miura Global Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cryoport comprises about 1.1% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Cryoport stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

