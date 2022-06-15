Miura Global Management LLC Invests $3.78 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. ON makes up 0.6% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

ONON stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

