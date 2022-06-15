MiX Telematics Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

MIXT stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,954,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,228 and sold 119,452 shares valued at $58,531. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

