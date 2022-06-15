ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Position Lifted by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. ModivCare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ModivCare worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $35,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

