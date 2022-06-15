Monolith Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.