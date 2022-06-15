Monolith Advisors Invests $31.01 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,008,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 24.8% of Monolith Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

