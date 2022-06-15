Monolith Advisors Invests $437,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for 0.4% of Monolith Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monolith Advisors owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.