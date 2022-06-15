Monolith Advisors Makes New $108,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.