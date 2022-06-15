Monolith Advisors Makes New $155,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Shares of ABC opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

