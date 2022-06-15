Monolith Advisors Purchases Shares of 716 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,456,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,979,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

