Monolith Advisors Takes $161,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. SLM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several research firms have commented on SLM. Citigroup lowered their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

