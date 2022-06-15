Monolith Advisors Takes $661,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.5% of Monolith Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $275.91 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $273.34 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.