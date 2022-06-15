Monolith Advisors Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,946 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Monolith Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Coinbase Global by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coinbase Global by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,869 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

