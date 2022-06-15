Monolith Advisors Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

CRM stock opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

