Monolith Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

SPTL opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

