Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

