Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

MS opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

