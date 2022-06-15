Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in May

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

MLLGF stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

