Multiplier Achieves Market Cap of $5,624.69 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5,624.69 and $22.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.90 or 0.22322159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00414516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00036967 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

