Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

