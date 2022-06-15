My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $1.99 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011438 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,868,466 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.