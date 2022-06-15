Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $305.20

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.20 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 308.78 ($3.75), with a volume of 377448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.40 ($4.02).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £220.45 million and a PE ratio of -225.69.
Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)
