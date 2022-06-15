Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $305.20

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.20 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 308.78 ($3.75), with a volume of 377448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.40 ($4.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £220.45 million and a PE ratio of -225.69.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.