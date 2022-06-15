Nash Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Nash has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $87,326.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nash has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,370.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.26 or 0.15443237 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00423225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

