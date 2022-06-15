National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

NTIOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

