National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.22. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2,175 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

