National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,263 shares.The stock last traded at $205.00 and had previously closed at $207.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average is $210.41. The stock has a market cap of $765.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Boone bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

