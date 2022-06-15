Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NTUS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,353. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

