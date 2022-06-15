Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.33

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 74303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

