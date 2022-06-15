nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 18,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,917. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

