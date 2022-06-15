Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 333,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,785. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period.

NYSE NNI traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,770. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 72.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNI shares. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

