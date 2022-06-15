Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 261 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $561.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
