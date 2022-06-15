NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.16

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $928.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

