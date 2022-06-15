New BitShares (NBS) Reaches One Day Volume of $805,715.00

New BitShares (NBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $805,715.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00407052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.84 or 1.66512697 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

