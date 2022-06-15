NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,173.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,356.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,625.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.