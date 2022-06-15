NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.66. 59,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,101. The company has a market capitalization of $286.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

