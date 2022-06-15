NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 172,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,039 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. 279,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,954,531. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

