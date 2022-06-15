NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Wealth CMT bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,456,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,979,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

