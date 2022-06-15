NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,912 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.