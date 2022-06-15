NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.41. 65,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

