NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Prologis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 97,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

