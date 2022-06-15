NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

