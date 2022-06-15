NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 36,857 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,748,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

