NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

