NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 297,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590,716. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

