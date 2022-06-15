NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 2,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 550.52 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,817. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.