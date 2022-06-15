Nimble Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nimble Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,284 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 25.2% of Nimble Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,526,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after purchasing an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

