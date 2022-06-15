Node Runners Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,457.46 (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $132,457.46 and approximately $4,936.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $5.39 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00109301 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

